Orient Cement rises as Q1 PAT skyrockets 459% YoY to Rs 205 cr

Orient Cement jumped 3.01% to Rs 260.50 after the company's standalone net profit surged 459.43% to Rs 205.37 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 36.71 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 24.44% year on year (YoY) to Rs 866.47 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 144.36 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a 149.24% increase compared to Rs 57.92 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose by 12.38% to Rs 724.28 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed increased by 36.13% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 135.73 crore. Employee benefit expenses fell by 16.90% YoY to Rs 42.22 crore. Finance costs decreased by 44.83% YoY. Power and fuel expenses rose by 30.25% YoY, amounting to Rs 238.63 crore, while packaging, freight, and forwarding charges went up by 4.37% YoY to Rs 200.40 crore during the period under review.