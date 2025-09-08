Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness value buying

Barometers trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness value buying

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices traded with moderate gains in mid-afternoon trade, buoyed on the back of recent GST reforms and strong economic data. Investors will monitor inflation numbers due later this week. The Nifty traded above the 24,850 mark.

Realty shares advanced after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 360.70 points or 0.45% to 81,070.16. The Nifty 50 index rose117.10 points or 0.47% to 24,857.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.61% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.50%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,375 shares rose and 1,794 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty realty index advanced 0.89 % to 880.25. The index declined 1.93% in the past two trading sessions.

Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.4%), Sobha (up 2.15%), Lodha Developers (up 1.06%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.84%) and DLF (up 0.69%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties (up 0.57%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.23%) advanced.

Numbers to Track:

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.26% to Rs 108,010.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.08% to 97.69.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.12% to 4.077.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement advanced 1$ or 1.63% to $66.57 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) gained 2.45% after the company announced that it has entered into a long-term exclusive memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore.

Platinum Industries rose 0.30% after the company announced the appointment of Ashok Bothra as the companys chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP), effective from 6 September 2025

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian Energy Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ceigall India gains after securing 337 MW solar power project under MSEDCL scheme

SEBI announces revised settlement dates for derivatives and equity segments

TBO Tek soars as brokerage upgrades ratings

CARE Ratings reaffirms ratings of Dhanuka Agritech at 'AA/A1+'

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story