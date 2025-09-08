Barometers trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness value buying

Realty shares advanced after declining in the past two trading sessions.
At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 360.70 points or 0.45% to 81,070.16. The Nifty 50 index rose117.10 points or 0.47% to 24,857.15.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.61% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.50%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,375 shares rose and 1,794 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty realty index advanced 0.89 % to 880.25. The index declined 1.93% in the past two trading sessions.
Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.4%), Sobha (up 2.15%), Lodha Developers (up 1.06%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.84%) and DLF (up 0.69%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties (up 0.57%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.23%) advanced.
Numbers to Track:
MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.26% to Rs 108,010.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.08% to 97.69.
The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.12% to 4.077.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement advanced 1$ or 1.63% to $66.57 a barrel.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) gained 2.45% after the company announced that it has entered into a long-term exclusive memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore.
Platinum Industries rose 0.30% after the company announced the appointment of Ashok Bothra as the companys chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP), effective from 6 September 2025
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app