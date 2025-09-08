Barometers trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness value buying

The key equity indices traded with moderate gains in mid-afternoon trade, buoyed on the back of recent GST reforms and strong economic data. Investors will monitor inflation numbers due later this week. The Nifty traded above the 24,850 mark.

Realty shares advanced after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 360.70 points or 0.45% to 81,070.16. The Nifty 50 index rose117.10 points or 0.47% to 24,857.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.61% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.50%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,375 shares rose and 1,794 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty realty index advanced 0.89 % to 880.25. The index declined 1.93% in the past two trading sessions. Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.4%), Sobha (up 2.15%), Lodha Developers (up 1.06%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.84%) and DLF (up 0.69%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties (up 0.57%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.23%) advanced. Numbers to Track: MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.26% to Rs 108,010. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.08% to 97.69. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.12% to 4.077.