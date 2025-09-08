Ceigall India gains after securing 337 MW solar power project under MSEDCL scheme

Ceigall India rose 2.17% to Rs 280.15 after the company said that it has secured two letters of intent from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for 337 MW of solar power under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0.

The project, sanctioned under the flagship initiative Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0, will entail the setting up of grid-connected solar power projects at multiple locations across Maharashtra, through the procurement of 337 MW solar power against tariff based competitive bid invited by MSEDCL

Ramneek Sehgal, chairman & managing director of Ceigall India, said, Securing Letters of Intent for solar power procurement in Maharashtra marks Ceigalls foray into the renewable energy sectora space that will define the future of infrastructure and sustainable development in the country. This milestone reflects our commitment to building world-class solar projects that advance Indias clean energy goals while empowering communities with reliable green power. This milestone is just the beginningwe envision Ceigall playing a leading role in Indias energy transition and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.