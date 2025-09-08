Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI announces revised settlement dates for derivatives and equity segments

SEBI announces revised settlement dates for derivatives and equity segments

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday issued updated settlement dates for both derivatives and equity segments following settlement holidays on September 5 and 8, announced by clearing corporations in observance of Id-E-Milad, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Under the revised schedule, settlements for the derivatives segment for trade days September 4, 5, and 8 will be carried out on September 9. For the cash and Securities Lending and Borrowing Mechanism (SLBM) segments, trades executed on September 4 and 5 will also be settled on September 9, while trades from September 8 and 9 will be settled on September 10.

Stock exchanges have communicated these changes to all stakeholders, including trading members, and have issued circulars detailing the impact on corporate action ex-dates and cum-dates.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness value buying

TBO Tek soars as brokerage upgrades ratings

CARE Ratings reaffirms ratings of Dhanuka Agritech at 'AA/A1+'

Amber subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India raises capital of Rs 1,200 cr

Tata Comm announces strategic collaboration with Cisco

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story