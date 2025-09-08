SEBI announces revised settlement dates for derivatives and equity segments

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday issued updated settlement dates for both derivatives and equity segments following settlement holidays on September 5 and 8, announced by clearing corporations in observance of Id-E-Milad, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Under the revised schedule, settlements for the derivatives segment for trade days September 4, 5, and 8 will be carried out on September 9. For the cash and Securities Lending and Borrowing Mechanism (SLBM) segments, trades executed on September 4 and 5 will also be settled on September 9, while trades from September 8 and 9 will be settled on September 10.