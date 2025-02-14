Barometers trade near flatline; breadth weak

The domestic equity benchmarks traded near the flatline with some positive gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,000 level. FMCG, IT and financial services shares advanced while pharma, media and oil & gas stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 49.23 points or 0.06% to 76,188.20. The Nifty 50 index added 6 points or 0.03% to 23,037.40.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.96%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 1.43%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,055 shares rose and 1,841 shares fell. A total of 129 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,789.91 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,934.50 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 February 2025, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Concord Biotech dropped 12.15% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 2.1% to Rs 75.92 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 77.57 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 1.4% YoY to Rs 244.22 crore in Q3 FY25.

Nazara Technologies shed 0.91%. The company reported 19.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.68 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 25.77 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 66.9% to Rs 534.69 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Deepak Nitrite fell 7.58% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 51.5% to Rs 98.09 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 202.05 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales fell 5.3% to Rs 1903.40 crore from Rs 2009.23 crore in Q3 FY24.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 1.50% to 6.813 as compared with previous close 6.821.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.8550, compared with its close of 86.9300 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 April 2025 settlement gained 0.25% to Rs 86,014.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 107.10.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.11% to 4.530.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2025 settlement gained 16 cents or 0.21% to $75.18 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks climbed on Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investor sentiment improved after U.S. President Donald Trump held off on imposing immediate reciprocal tariffsdespite earlier threats.

However, concerns over escalating U.S. trade tariffs and stubborn inflation lingered, while an AI-fueled rally continued to boost Chinese equities.

Wall Street saw relief on Thursday, supported by a decline in Treasury yields, even as U.S. inflation data came in hotter than expected. The producer price index (PPI) for January rose 0.4% month-on-month, exceeding forecasts. On an annual basis, PPI held steady at 3.5%.

Despite the inflationary pressure, stocks rallied after Trump signed an order to explore reciprocal tariffs but stopped short of immediate implementation, giving trading partners a potential window for negotiations.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.04%, approaching record highs, while the NASDAQ Composite surged 1.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.77%.

Tech stocks led the chargeNvidia and Apple advanced 3.2% and 2%, respectively, while Tesla rebounded nearly 6% from a 2.5-month low.

With inflation concerns still looming, investors remain watchful of policy moves and market momentum in the days ahead.

