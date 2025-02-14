Oriental Infra Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 75.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.04% to Rs 547.18 crore

Net profit of Oriental Infra Trust reported to Rs 75.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 64.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 547.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 506.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.547.18506.4879.1351.49288.61105.8083.29-78.1975.33-64.42

