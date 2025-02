Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit declines 21.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.73% to Rs 75.71 crore

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables declined 21.76% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.73% to Rs 75.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 82.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.75.7182.056.8710.636.148.245.227.453.744.78

