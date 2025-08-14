Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with minor gains; European mkt advance

Barometers trade with minor gains; European mkt advance

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with tiny gains in the afternoon trade. Investors will track FII trends in the backdrop of the upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week while awaiting WPI data due later today.

The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level. Consumer durables, IT and financial services shares advanced, while metal, oil & gas and realty shares corrected.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 67.66 points or 0.08% to 80,607.57. The Nifty 50 index added 16.10 points or 0.07% to 24,635.55.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.31% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.59%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE 1,654 shares rose and 2,280 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.

The stock market will remain closed on Friday, 15 August 2025, in observance of Independence Day.

Gainers & Losers:

Wipro (up 2.20%), Infosys (up 1.63%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.38%), ETERNAL (up 1.33%) and Titan Company (up 1.04%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Tata Steel (down 2.23%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (down 1.75%), UltraTech Cement (down 1.34%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.21%) and Hero MotoCorp (down 1.08%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) declined 1.18%. The company reported a 103.1% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,123.93 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3,014.77 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 0.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,12,514.65 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Anupam Rasayan India rose 0.44%. The company reported 768.36% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.04 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3.92 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 91.12% to Rs 485.83 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

H.G. Infra Engineering slipped 3.12% after the company reported 38.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.26 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 162.56 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.99% YoY to Rs 1,482.20 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering dropped 5.22% after the company reported a 49.87% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.99 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 59.83 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 16.32% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 910.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) shed 0.28%. The company said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Southern Railway to install video surveillance systems at 441 D and E category stations, and upgrade systems at 43 A1 to C category stations.

Global Markets:

Most European shares traded higher on Thursday after The U.K. economy expanded by a better-than-expected 0.3% in the second quarter, according to preliminary estimates from the U.K.s Office for National Statistics out.

Asian markets traded mixed Thursday as traders piled into wagers that the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates next month.

On the data front, Australias unemployment rate eased to 4.2% on a seasonally-adjusted basis in July. The reading was lower than the 4.3% recorded in June, data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed.

On Wall Street, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed to new record closing highs on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 463.66 points, or 1.04%, closing at 44,922.27. The S&P 500 rose 0.32% to settle at 6,466.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.14% and finished at 21,713.14.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Man Infra slides after Q1 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Auto segments showed stable performance in July, says SIAM

India's Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Consumption seen up 5.13% on year in 2025

Tolins Tyres Q1 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Wholesale price inflation in negative zone for second month, primary articles show severe deflation

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story