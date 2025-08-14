Barometers trade with minor gains; European mkt advance

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with tiny gains in the afternoon trade. Investors will track FII trends in the backdrop of the upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week while awaiting WPI data due later today.

The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level. Consumer durables, IT and financial services shares advanced, while metal, oil & gas and realty shares corrected.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 67.66 points or 0.08% to 80,607.57. The Nifty 50 index added 16.10 points or 0.07% to 24,635.55.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.31% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.59%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE 1,654 shares rose and 2,280 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged. The stock market will remain closed on Friday, 15 August 2025, in observance of Independence Day. Gainers & Losers: Wipro (up 2.20%), Infosys (up 1.63%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.38%), ETERNAL (up 1.33%) and Titan Company (up 1.04%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Tata Steel (down 2.23%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (down 1.75%), UltraTech Cement (down 1.34%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.21%) and Hero MotoCorp (down 1.08%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) declined 1.18%. The company reported a 103.1% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,123.93 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3,014.77 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 0.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,12,514.65 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Anupam Rasayan India rose 0.44%. The company reported 768.36% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.04 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3.92 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 91.12% to Rs 485.83 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. H.G. Infra Engineering slipped 3.12% after the company reported 38.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.26 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 162.56 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.99% YoY to Rs 1,482.20 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Texmaco Rail & Engineering dropped 5.22% after the company reported a 49.87% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.99 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 59.83 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 16.32% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 910.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) shed 0.28%. The company said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Southern Railway to install video surveillance systems at 441 D and E category stations, and upgrade systems at 43 A1 to C category stations. Global Markets: Most European shares traded higher on Thursday after The U.K. economy expanded by a better-than-expected 0.3% in the second quarter, according to preliminary estimates from the U.K.s Office for National Statistics out. Asian markets traded mixed Thursday as traders piled into wagers that the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates next month. On the data front, Australias unemployment rate eased to 4.2% on a seasonally-adjusted basis in July. The reading was lower than the 4.3% recorded in June, data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed.