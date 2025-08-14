Barometers trade with minor gains; European mkt advance

The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level. Consumer durables, IT and financial services shares advanced, while metal, oil & gas and realty shares corrected.
At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 67.66 points or 0.08% to 80,607.57. The Nifty 50 index added 16.10 points or 0.07% to 24,635.55.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.31% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.59%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE 1,654 shares rose and 2,280 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.
The stock market will remain closed on Friday, 15 August 2025, in observance of Independence Day.
Gainers & Losers:
Wipro (up 2.20%), Infosys (up 1.63%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.38%), ETERNAL (up 1.33%) and Titan Company (up 1.04%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.
Tata Steel (down 2.23%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (down 1.75%), UltraTech Cement (down 1.34%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.21%) and Hero MotoCorp (down 1.08%) were the major Nifty50 losers.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) declined 1.18%. The company reported a 103.1% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,123.93 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3,014.77 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 0.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,12,514.65 crore in the June 2025 quarter.
Anupam Rasayan India rose 0.44%. The company reported 768.36% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.04 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3.92 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 91.12% to Rs 485.83 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
H.G. Infra Engineering slipped 3.12% after the company reported 38.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.26 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 162.56 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.99% YoY to Rs 1,482.20 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering dropped 5.22% after the company reported a 49.87% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.99 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 59.83 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 16.32% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 910.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) shed 0.28%. The company said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Southern Railway to install video surveillance systems at 441 D and E category stations, and upgrade systems at 43 A1 to C category stations.
Global Markets:
Most European shares traded higher on Thursday after The U.K. economy expanded by a better-than-expected 0.3% in the second quarter, according to preliminary estimates from the U.K.s Office for National Statistics out.
Asian markets traded mixed Thursday as traders piled into wagers that the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates next month.
On the data front, Australias unemployment rate eased to 4.2% on a seasonally-adjusted basis in July. The reading was lower than the 4.3% recorded in June, data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed.
On Wall Street, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed to new record closing highs on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 463.66 points, or 1.04%, closing at 44,922.27. The S&P 500 rose 0.32% to settle at 6,466.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.14% and finished at 21,713.14.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app