Tolins Tyres Q1 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Tolins Tyres reported 4.37% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.30 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 8.91 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 17.61% YoY to Rs 89.74 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 12.75 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 10%, compared with Rs 11.59 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

On the segmental front, revenue from India grew 15.58% YoY to Rs 77.89 crore, while revenue from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) surged 33.10% to Rs 11.86 crore in Q1 FY26.

Tolins Tyres manufactures bias tyres for a wide range of vehicles, including light commercial, agricultural, and two- and three-wheelers, as well as precured tread rubber. Its products also include bonding gum, vulcanizing solutions, tyre flaps, and tubes. The businesses are divided into new tyre manufacturing and tread rubber production, with tyre retreading solutions offered in India and 40 countries

Shares of Tolins Tyres dropped 5.90% to Rs 145.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

