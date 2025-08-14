Tolins Tyres Q1 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Tolins Tyres reported 4.37% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.30 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 8.91 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 17.61% YoY to Rs 89.74 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 12.75 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 10%, compared with Rs 11.59 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

On the segmental front, revenue from India grew 15.58% YoY to Rs 77.89 crore, while revenue from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) surged 33.10% to Rs 11.86 crore in Q1 FY26.