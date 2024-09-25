Snowman Logistics drops after CEO, Sunil Prabhakaran Nair resigns

Snowman Logistics slipped 3.40% to Rs 83.78 after the company said that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sunil Prabhakaran Nair has resigned with effect from the close of business hours of 30 November 2024, due to his personal reasons.

Sunil Prabhakaran Nair shall remain associated with the company in the role of a consultant.

Padamdeep Singh Handa will take over as the Chief Executive Officer with effect from 01 December 2024.

Padamdeep Singh Handa has a Masters in Business Administration, and overall professional of experience of 15 years in the field of logistics and supply chain management across key areas such as cold chain logistics, exports and imports, transportation, and customs handling.