Barometers trade with modest cuts, FM concludes speech, No income tax upto Rs 12 lakh

The benchmark indices continued to trade with limited losses after the Budget for 2025-26 was laid down in the Parliament by the Finance Minister. The Nifty traded below the 23,450 mark.

At 12:43 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 174.87 points or 0.23% to 77,325.70. The Nifty 50 index lost 71.35 points or 0.30% to 23,430.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.64% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.28%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,851 shares rose and 1,891 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.

Union Budget 2025: Tax Relief, Infrastructure Push, and Focus on Key Sectors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the Union Budget 2025, outlining a comprehensive vision for India's economic growth and inclusive development. The budget emphasizes key sectors like education, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, access to credit, and agriculture, while prioritizing fiscal responsibility. A major highlight is significant tax relief for the middle class.

In a move that will likely resonate with taxpayers, Sitharaman announced that individuals with an income of up to Rs 12 lakh will now be exempt from income tax under the new tax regime. This measure aims to provide substantial financial relief to the middle class. The new tax slabs under this regime are as follows: Rs 4 to 8 lakh at 5%, Rs 8 to 12 lakh at 10%, Rs 12 to 16 lakh at 15%, Rs 16 to 20 lakh at 20%, Rs 20 to 24 lakh at 25%, and Rs 24 lakh and above at 30%.

The Finance Minister reiterated the government's commitment to fiscal consolidation, aiming to maintain a downward trajectory for the fiscal deficit and reduce central government debt as a percentage of GDP. The budget projects total receipts for 2024-25 at Rs 31.47 lakh crore and total expenditure at Rs 47.16 lakh crore. The fiscal deficit target for FY25 is set at 4.8%, with a further reduction to 4.4% planned for FY26. A new Income Tax bill, focused on trust-based and streamlined compliance, will be introduced next week. To attract foreign investment, the FDI limit in the insurance sector has been increased from 74% to 100%.

Several measures aim to streamline tax processes, including faceless assessments, faster tax returns, and five Vivad Se Vishwas schemes for expedited dispute resolution. Mergers and acquisitions will be facilitated through quicker approvals and expanded regulations, improving the ease of doing business. Technology will be a major focus, with the establishment of three Centers of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a Rs 500 crore outlay, focusing on AI in education. A National Manufacturing Mission will support clean technology production, including domestic manufacturing of electric vehicle (EV) batteries and solar panels. Five new national skilling centers will be established, and existing IITs will expand infrastructure to accommodate 6,500 more students. Atal Tinkering Labs will be introduced in government schools to foster innovation.

Infrastructure development receives a boost through the PM Gatishakti initiative, which will provide the private sector with access to crucial data and maps for improved logistics and infrastructure planning. Tourism, a significant employment generator, will be promoted through collaboration with states to develop 22 top tourism destinations. Energy security is prioritized, with a plan to develop 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2047. Basic Customs Duty (BCD) exemption on cobalt powder, lithium-ion battery waste, scrap, and 12 other critical minerals will ensure the availability of these materials for manufacturing.

Healthcare will be strengthened by establishing daycare cancer centers in all district hospitals within three years. Medical tourism will be promoted through public-private partnerships and easier visa norms. Access to credit for micro, small enterprises, startups, and exporters will be significantly expanded. The credit guarantee cover for micro and small enterprises will double to Rs 10 crore, unlocking substantial additional credit. Startups will see their cover rise to Rs 20 crore. Exporter MSMEs will be eligible for term loans up to Rs 20 crore, and micro-enterprises on the Udyam portal will receive customized credit cards with a Rs 5 lakh limit.

Entrepreneurship will be supported by a New Fund of Funds for Startups, with an additional Rs 10,000 crore, doubling the existing allocation. A Food Processing Institute will be established in Bihar, and a new Manufacturing Mission will support "Make in India." A special scheme will offer term loans to 5 lakh women-led businesses. Agriculture receives substantial support through the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, aimed at enhancing productivity in 100 districts. The Developing Agri Districts Programme will improve irrigation and credit access for 1.7 crore farmers. NAFED and NCCF will directly procure pulses from farmers to ensure self-reliance. A Makhana Board will be set up in Bihar, and a National Mission on High-Yielding Seeds will boost farm productivity.

Sitharaman emphasized investment as the "third engine of growth," highlighting transformative reforms across various sectors. The budget prioritizes GYAN (Garib, Youth, Annadata, and Nari), energy security, economic resilience, and export promotion. Agriculture, MSMEs, and exports are positioned as key drivers of India's economic expansion. The 2025-26 budget aims to build household confidence and empower the middle class. Sitharaman highlighted India's rapid economic growth and growing global confidence in its potential, emphasizing the next five years as crucial for achieving "Sabka Vikas" (inclusive development).

Meanwhile, the Budget session of Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmus address and will be conducted in two parts. The first part will run until February 13, while the second will be held from March 10 to April 4.

Economy:

Indias fiscal deficit for the first nine months of the current fiscal year stood at Rs 9.14 lakh crore, or 56.7% on the annual estimates, data released by the Controllerer General of Accounts (CGA) showed on Friday, according to media reports. The fiscal deficit widened from 55% in the comparable year- earlier period. Total receipts for the period stood at Rs 23.18 lakh crore, while overall government expenditure in April to December was at Rs 32.32 lakh crore.

The combined index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 4 percent (provisional) in December 2024 as compared to the index in December 2023. The production of coal, electricity, steel, cement, refinery products, fertilizers, and crude oil recorded positive growth in December 2024.

The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for September 2024 increased by 2.4 percent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to December 202425 is 4.2 percent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 10.12% to 14.60. The Nifty 29 February 2024 futures were trading at 23,500, at a premium of 69.05 points as compared with the spot at 23,430.95.

The Nifty option chain for the 29 February 2024 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 45 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 53 lakh contracts were seen at 23,000 strike price.

