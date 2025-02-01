Green Energy stocks rally as FM announces plans for clean tech manufacturing

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Green energy shares surged after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a clean power technology ecosystem.

Suzlon Energy (up 3.18%), Waaree Energies (up 3.11%), NTPC Green Energy (up 2.18%), Adani Green Energy (3.05%) Inox Wind (up 4.54%) advanced following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of a new manufacturing mission under the Make in India initiative, focusing on solar, electrolyzers, and batteries.

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth consecutive union budget today in the Lok Sabha.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

