Green Energy stocks rally as FM announces plans for clean tech manufacturing

Green energy shares surged after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a clean power technology ecosystem.

Suzlon Energy (up 3.18%), Waaree Energies (up 3.11%), NTPC Green Energy (up 2.18%), Adani Green Energy (3.05%) Inox Wind (up 4.54%) advanced following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of a new manufacturing mission under the Make in India initiative, focusing on solar, electrolyzers, and batteries.

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth consecutive union budget today in the Lok Sabha.

