Mahindra & Mahindra records 15% rise in tractors sales in Jan

Mahindra & Mahindra reported 15% growth in tractors sales for January 2025. The company sold 27,557 tractors in month of January 2025 compared to 23,948 tractors in January 2024. Domestic tractors sales were up 15% at 26,305 units while exports were up 28% at 1,252 units.

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, We have sold 26305 tractors in the domestic market during January'25 at a growth of 15% over last year. Better soil moisture levels due to the above normal southwest monsoon and high-water storage levels in major reservoirs has aided increase in Rabi sowing. Continued Government support on various rural schemes, government support on Agri subsidies and expectations of higher budget allocation in the upcoming Union budgets are positives to boost tractor demand going forward. In the exports market, we have sold 1252 tractors, a growth of 28% over last year.

