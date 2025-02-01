Agri stocks surge after launch of Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojna to Benefit 1.7 crore farmers

Shares of agricultural stocks surged following the announcement of the Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojna by the Finance Minister.

The scheme, launched in partnership with state governments, is set to cover 100 districts and aims to benefit 1.7 crore farmers. It is designed to generate economic opportunities in rural areas, reducing the need for migration and promoting local employment.

Key agricultural companies saw significant gains following the news, with Kaveri Seed Company rising 7.32%, Mangalam Seeds climbing 8.49% and Coromandel International increasing by 1%. Other notable performers included Nath Bio-Genes (India) up 1.63%, PI Industries up 1%, and UPL, which gained 1.28%.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget today in the Lok Sabha.

