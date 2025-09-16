Barometers trade with substantial gains; media shares advance

The Nifty traded above the 25,150 mark. Media stocks advanced after declining in the past two consecutive trading sessions.
At 12:27 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 397.57 points or 0.49% to 82,183.31. The Nifty 50 index added 121.60 points or 0.49% to 25,190.80.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.43% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.61%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,471 shares rose and 1,505 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term shed 0.33% to 10.36. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 25,273.50, at a premium of 82.70 points as compared with the spot price at 25,190.80.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 50.4 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 52.9 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index gained 0.85% to 1,627.40. The index slipped 0.84% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.
PVR Inox (up 2.28%), Dish TV India (up 2.13%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.37%), D B Corp (up 0.62%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.56%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.54%), Sun TV Network (up 0.48%), Tips Music (up 0.45%) and Saregama India (up 0.38%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Sattva Engineering Construction jumped 4.96% after the company secured an award of contract (AoC) worth Rs 125.33 crore from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).
Krystal Integrated Services advanced 2.65% after the company secured an order worth Rs 168 crore from the Director of Medical Education (DME), Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.
JSW Infrastructure gained 2.27% after the company announced that JSW Kolkata Container Terminal has entered into a concession agreement with the port authority of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata, for a period of 30 years.
