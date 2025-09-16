RBI issues directions to regulate payment aggregators

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued directions to regulate payment aggregators yesterday. As per the Reserve Bank of India (Regulation of Payment Aggregators) Directions, 2025, payments aggregators are categorised into three categories -PA-P for physical PAs; PA-CB for cross-border and PA-O for online PAs, as per the directions. A bank does not require authorisation to carry out PA business, while for non-banks, the RBI has set specific capital requirements. An entity seeking authorisation to commence or carry on PA business shall have a minimum net-worth of ₹15 crore at the time of tendering application for authorisation; and shall attain a minimum net-worth of ₹25 crore by the end of the third financial year of grant of authorisation, RBI noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News