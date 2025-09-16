Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI issues directions to regulate payment aggregators

RBI issues directions to regulate payment aggregators

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued directions to regulate payment aggregators yesterday. As per the Reserve Bank of India (Regulation of Payment Aggregators) Directions, 2025, payments aggregators are categorised into three categories -PA-P for physical PAs; PA-CB for cross-border and PA-O for online PAs, as per the directions. A bank does not require authorisation to carry out PA business, while for non-banks, the RBI has set specific capital requirements. An entity seeking authorisation to commence or carry on PA business shall have a minimum net-worth of ₹15 crore at the time of tendering application for authorisation; and shall attain a minimum net-worth of ₹25 crore by the end of the third financial year of grant of authorisation, RBI noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex settles 596 points higher, Nifty ends above 25,200 level; VIX slides 1.20%

Cyient Semiconductors partners with Anora

TCS announces multi-year partnership with ARN Media, Australia

Larsen & Tourbo wins 2X1000 Mwe Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

EID Parry (India) allots 37,421 equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story