Barometers trade with tiny gains; IT shares advance

The key equity indices traded with small gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level. IT shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 92.57 points or 0.11% to 81,601.03. The Nifty 50 index added 26.80 points or 0.11% to 24,645.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.05%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,989 shares rose and 1,635 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index advanced 1.14% to 45,342.75. The index rallied 1.14% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Infosys (up 1.89%), LTIMindtree (up 1.66%), Mphasis (up 1.3%), Wipro (up 1.28%), HCL Technologies (up 1.2%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.71%), Persistent Systems (up 0.33%), L&T Technology Services (up 0.32%), Coforge (up 0.02%) advanced.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra (down 0.64%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

GE Vernova T&D India rose 0.42%. The company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 400 crore from Sterlite Power for supply of power transformer.

Datamatics Global Services (DGSL) added 0.81%. The company said that its material subsidiary, Lumina Datamatics has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in TNQTech, a Chennai-based publishing technology and services company.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) rose 0.08%. The company announced that it has received additional orders worth Rs 634 crore since the last disclosure on 8 November, 2024.

