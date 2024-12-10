Barometers trade with tiny gains; IT shares advance

At 10:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 92.57 points or 0.11% to 81,601.03. The Nifty 50 index added 26.80 points or 0.11% to 24,645.80.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.05%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,989 shares rose and 1,635 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index advanced 1.14% to 45,342.75. The index rallied 1.14% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Infosys (up 1.89%), LTIMindtree (up 1.66%), Mphasis (up 1.3%), Wipro (up 1.28%), HCL Technologies (up 1.2%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.71%), Persistent Systems (up 0.33%), L&T Technology Services (up 0.32%), Coforge (up 0.02%) advanced.
On the other hand, Tech Mahindra (down 0.64%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
GE Vernova T&D India rose 0.42%. The company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 400 crore from Sterlite Power for supply of power transformer.
Datamatics Global Services (DGSL) added 0.81%. The company said that its material subsidiary, Lumina Datamatics has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in TNQTech, a Chennai-based publishing technology and services company.
Bharat Electronics (BEL) rose 0.08%. The company announced that it has received additional orders worth Rs 634 crore since the last disclosure on 8 November, 2024.
