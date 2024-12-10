Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with tiny gains; IT shares advance

Barometers trade with tiny gains; IT shares advance

Image
Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices traded with small gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level. IT shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 92.57 points or 0.11% to 81,601.03. The Nifty 50 index added 26.80 points or 0.11% to 24,645.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.05%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,989 shares rose and 1,635 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index advanced 1.14% to 45,342.75. The index rallied 1.14% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Infosys (up 1.89%), LTIMindtree (up 1.66%), Mphasis (up 1.3%), Wipro (up 1.28%), HCL Technologies (up 1.2%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.71%), Persistent Systems (up 0.33%), L&T Technology Services (up 0.32%), Coforge (up 0.02%) advanced.

More From This Section

IRB Infra toll revenue climbs 23% YoY in Nov'24

GRM's 10X Brand unveils refreshed brand identity featuring Salman Khan

Stocks Fall as Fed Rate Cuts and Nvidia Probe Weigh on Market

JSW Steel's crude steel production rises 5% YoY in Nov'24

BEL secures orders worth Rs 634 crore

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra (down 0.64%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

GE Vernova T&D India rose 0.42%. The company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 400 crore from Sterlite Power for supply of power transformer.

Datamatics Global Services (DGSL) added 0.81%. The company said that its material subsidiary, Lumina Datamatics has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in TNQTech, a Chennai-based publishing technology and services company.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) rose 0.08%. The company announced that it has received additional orders worth Rs 634 crore since the last disclosure on 8 November, 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Glenmark Pharma zooms 4% on positive antibody drug trials; check details

Parliament LIVE updates: Oppn likely to move no-confidence motion against RS Chairman Dhankar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 81,650; Nifty at 24,650; IT, financials gain

China's exports fall, imports decline in November falling below forecasts

Toss The Coin IPO opens: GMP up 110%; Check price band, lot size, more

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story