IRB Infra toll revenue climbs 23% YoY in Nov'24

IRB Infrastructure Developers toll collection jumped 23% to Rs 536 crore in November 2024 as against Rs 437 crore posted in November 2023.

The joint ventures entities under IRB Infrastructure Trust reported gross toll collection of Rs 322.3 crore (up 36.22% YoY) for the period under review.

Amitabh Murarka, Dy CEO of the company said, The monthly toll collection has demonstrated impressive growth. Looking ahead, we anticipate this upward trajectory to continue, driven by the year-end festive and holiday season, which typically boosts travel and economic activity. With improving economic indicators, we remain optimistic that strong toll collections will sustain in the coming month."

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) is one of the leading infrastructure development companies in India in road and highway sector, with presence in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and HAM space. The company undertakes development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several Special Purpose Vehicles. IRB's work spans from building of roads, highways, bridges, and tunnels, recently the company diversified its business into real estate development sector also.

IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit increased 4.30% to Rs 99.86 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 95.74 crore posted in Q2 FY24. However, revenue from operations declined 9.12% to Rs 1,585.8 crore in the second quarter of FY25 as against Rs 1,745 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.05% to end at Rs 59.36 on the BSE.

