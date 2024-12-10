Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens 50 pts higher at 81,560; Nifty flat at 24,625; M&M, APSEZ lead

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Markets Live: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were mildly higher at opening bell on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues

SI Reporter New Delhi
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net bought Indian equities worth Rs 724.27 crore on December 9, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,648.07 crore on Monday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

7 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Key Events

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices in green

The BSE MidCap index rose 0.16 per cent while the BSE SmallCap index surged 0.41 per cent.

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Heatmap check

Infosys, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech and Tata Motors lead on Sensex.

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 listless at 24,619 level

The Nifty50 stood flat at 24,619 level.

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat at 81,530

The BSE Sensex stood at 81,530 level, up 22 points or 0.03 per cent

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 above 24,650 in pre-open

The Nifty50 stood at 24,652 level, up 33 points or 0.14 per cent. 

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex mildly higher in pre-open

The BSE Sensex stood at 81,562 level, up 53 points or 0.07 per cent.

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty outlook - 'Wait for consistent trades above 24,740 to chase rallies'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Yesterday’s slow decline and consolidation in the vicinity of 24,600 sets up a window for an upswing early today. But we will wait for consistent trades above 24,740 to chase rallies. Be warned of slippages to 24,530-24,380 should Nifty show reluctance to float above 24,650. Alternatively, a direct rise above 24,740 could call for sizable upsides, but we do not see enough momentum to get us to 25,262-600 right away."

Views by: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Market is likely to move in a narrow consolidation pattern in the near-term'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Market is likely to move in a narrow consolidation pattern in the near-term. There are no major triggers that can push the market into a new bull orbit. Also, there are no major triggers that can cause a deep correction from the current levels. Within the range,  there are significant down moves and up moves. FMCG stocks are facing selling pressure due to the tepid growth phase they are going through.

Conversely, financials are resilient and moving up on good prospects and attractive valuations. Since markets have a tendency to overreact, the present weakness in FMCG stocks will give opportunities for investors to accumulate them for the long-term. If there is further correction in this segment some of the bluechips will become attractive buys. The resilience of banking and IT stocks is likely to continue for some more time since there are tailwinds that can support their up move."

Views by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Any flare up in West Asia conflict could trigger risk-off sentiment in equities'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Markets may see a steady opening with a mixed bias as global indices are exhibiting a cautious trend amid growing uncertainty in the MIddle East after the collapse of Syria. Local investors would look for cues from European markets as any flare up in the conflict in West Asia or Middle East could trigger risk-off sentiment in equities. Although FIIs have been net buyers of local equities over the past few trading sessions, investors will be looking forward to domestic inflation and IIP data to be announced later this week. Also, the Federal Open Market Committee’s interest rate policy decision on December 18 will be keenly followed by traders worldwide."

Views by: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
 

8:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India inflation fell in Nov likely on moderating vegetable prices: Poll

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India retail inflation likely fell to 5.53 per cent in November after breaching the central bank's 6 per cent upper tolerance band as the arrival of fresh produce to markets moderated soaring vegetable prices, a Reuters poll of economists found.
 
The Reserve Bank of India held interest rates steady last week, as predicted in a separate Reuters poll, citing price pressures, despite news of a surprise sharp slowdown in economic growth last quarter. READ MORE
 

8:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors pump over Rs 11K crore in corporate bond funds in 3 months

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Inflows into corporate bond funds have risen to multi-year highs in recent months with the risk-reward dynamics of AAA-rated corporate bonds improving significantly vis-a-vis government securities (g-secs), especially in the near term.
 
The inflows into corporate bond funds jumped sharply in September 2024 to a multi-year high of Rs 5,039 crore. Investors poured in another Rs 4,644 crore in October. Including around Rs 2,200 crore estimated inflows in November, the three month tally rises to Rs 11,883 crore. READ MORE
 
 

8:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Money matters - States' pension bill growth slowed in FY23, says RBI report

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Growth in the pension bill of states and union territories (UTs) slowed in 2022-2023 (FY23), showed the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s Handbook of Statistics on Indian States, which was released on Monday. Besides, as many as seven states saw a decline in their pension bills during FY23.

Data available in the handbook for 31 states and UTs showed that the pension bill rose by 11.7 per cent to Rs 4.67 trillion (revised estimates) in FY23 from Rs 4.18 trillion in FY22. READ MORE
 

8:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: China targets Nvidia with antitrust probe, escalating US chip tensions

Stock Market LIVE Updates: China said on Monday it has launched an investigation into Nvidia Corp over suspected violations of the country's anti-monopoly law, in a move widely seen as a retaliatory shot against Washington's latest curbs on the Chinese chip sector.
 
The statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) announcing the probe did not elaborate on how the US company, known for its artificial intelligence (AI) and gaming chips, might have violated China's anti-monopoly laws. READ MORE
 

8:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries seeks up to $3 bn loan to refinance debt due in 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries is in talks with banks for a loan of as much as $3 billion to refinance debt due next year, according to people familiar with the matter. About half a dozen banks are in discussions with the Indian conglomerate for the loan, which would be syndicated to wider market in the first quarter of 2025, the people said, who asked not to be named as discussions are private. Terms have not been finalised yet and could be subject to changes, the people added. READ MORE

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Quant Funds: Algo-driven approach reduces human bias, risk of style drift

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Mutual Fund recently launched the SBI Quant Fund. Its new fund offer (NFO) opened on December 4, 2024, and will close on December 18, 2024. Currently, 11 fund houses manage quant funds with assets worth Rs 9,013.6 crore.
 
Quant funds adopt a systematic, rules-based approach to stock selection and portfolio management. They don’t rely on fund managers to make investment decisions. READ MORE
 
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, December 10, 2024: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened on a muted note with a positive bias on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues.
  At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was at 81,564.14, higher by 55.68 points, or 0.07 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,624.20, marginally ahead by 5.20 points, or 0.02 per cent.
  As investors keep an eye out for US inflation data scheduled for Wednesday for clues regarding a rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week, markets here are likely to engage in stock-specific trade today. 
  Actions by Foreign institutional investors, who net bought Indian equities worth Rs 724.27 crore on Monday (domestic institutional investors net sold shares worth Rs 1,648.07 crore during the trading session), are also expected to be a key driver in the absence of other major domestic triggers today. Chinese imports, exports and trade data will also be on investors' radar.
  
Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 had ended Monday's trading session on a lower note. The Sensex shed 200.66 points, or 0.25 per cent, to settle at 81,508.46, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,619, down 58.80 points, or 0.24 per cent, from its previous close on Friday. 
  In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ended higher by 0.50 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively. FMCG stocks were the worst hit among the sectoral markets, with the Nifty FMCG index falling by 2.22 per cent, dragged by Godrej Properties, Tata Consumer, and Marico.  This was followed by Media, Auto, Banking, OMCs, and Healthcare indices, with fell up to 2.02 per cent on Monday.
  Notably, Nifty Financial Services, IT, Metal, Realty and Consumer Durables indices managed to eke out some gains during the trading session.
  In a major development, the government on Monday appointed Sanjay Malhotra, currently serving as secretary in the Ministry of Finance, as the 26th governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a three-year term, effective December 11. Malhotra, 56, succeeds Shaktikanta Das, who will demit office on Tuesday. READ MORE
  Apart from that, foreign direct equity investment witnessed a 45 per cent jump at $29.8 billion in the first six months of the current financial year, according to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Gross foreign direct investment, which includes equity capital of unincorporated bodies, reinvest earnings and other capital, saw 29 per cent rise at $42.3 billion during April-September. READ MORE
  Moreover, inflows into corporate bond funds have risen to multi-year highs in recent months. The inflows into corporate bond funds jumped sharply in September 2024 to a multi-year high of Rs 5,039 crore. Investors poured in another Rs 4,644 crore in October. Including around Rs 2,200 crore estimated inflows in November, the three month tally rises to Rs 11,883 crore. READ MORE
  Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher on Tuesday, as traders there assessed Beijing’s announcement of 'more proactive' fiscal measures and 'moderately' looser monetary policy next year to boost domestic consumption.
  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, that had risen nearly 3 per cent following the announcement, extended its gains by another 3 per cent on Tuesday morning, climbing 3.2 per cent. The CSI 300 was also trading higher by 3.66 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite was ahead by 2.58 per cent.
  Japan’s Nikkei 225 had climbed 0.32 per cent, while the Topix was higher by 0.41 per cent.
  South Korea’s Kospi had gained 2.27 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq was up 4.6 per cent, even as investors there continued to monitor the country’s political situation.
  However, global shares had turned lower on Monday as traders focused on US inflation data, while chip stocks fell. That apart, Beijing's promise of more stimulus measures and the sudden collapse of the Syrian government boosted oil and gold prices more than 1 per cent.
  US inflation data this week could cement a December interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its meeting next week. China's decision on Monday to alter the wording of its stance toward monetary policy for the first time since 2010 helped global sentiment. Beijing pledged to introduce stimulus to encourage economic growth next year.
  The rapid collapse over the weekend of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule complicates an already fraught situation in the Middle East.
  Friday's US monthly employment data was strong enough to soothe any concerns about the resilience of the economy, but not so robust as to rule out a rate cut from the Federal Reserve next week.
  MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 2.05 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 871.68.
  The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 240.59 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 44,401.93, the S&P 500 fell 37.42 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 6,052.85 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 123.08 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 19,736.69.
  Shares of chip maker Nvidia fell 2.5 per cent after China's market regulator said it had opened an investigation into the company over suspected violation of the country's anti-monopoly law.
  European shares closed at their highest levels in six weeks on Monday, led by mining and luxury stocks, after China's promise of renewed stimulus. The STOXX 600 index edged up 0.1 per cent, and notched its eighth consecutive session of gains.
  Last week's US November payrolls report showed 227,000 jobs were created, compared with expectations for a rise of 200,000, while October's hurricane-distorted number was revised up.
  Markets now imply an 85 per cent chance of a quarter-point cut at the Fed's December 17-18 meeting, up from 68 per cent ahead of the jobs figures, and markets have a further three cuts priced in for next year. The next test is Wednesday's US inflation report.
  The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.2 per cent to 106.16.
  US Treasury yields rose as traders waited to see whether stubbornly high price pressures could derail expectations for a Fed rate cut next week. The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 5 basis points to 4.203 per cent, from 4.153 per cent late on Friday.
  The European Central Bank is widely expected to deliver a quarter-point cut on Thursday.
  In Asian markets, Chinese stocks and bonds rallied after China's Politburo was quoted as saying that the country will adopt an "appropriately loose" monetary policy next year, rather than a "prudent" one, marking the first time it has changed the wording of its stance in around 14 years.
  MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed higher by 0.88 per cent.
  This week is full of central bank meetings, aside from the ECB's. The Swiss National Bank could cut rates by as much as half a point given slowing inflation, as could Canada's central bank when it meets on Wednesday.
  The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday and is one of the central banks expected to hold fire, while Brazil's central bank is set to hike again to contain inflation.
  In France, President Emmanuel Macron had yet to name a new prime minister after Michel Barnier's minority government collapsed last week over his austere budget. Geopolitical concerns lifted both oil and gold.
  Spot gold gained 1.1 per cent to $2,662.98 per ounce, and US gold futures settled 1 per cent higher at $2,685.50. Oil prices rose over 1 per cent, with Brent futures settling up 1.4 per cent at $72.14 per barrel. US crude finished up 1.7 per cent at $68.37.
  Bitcoin fell 5 per cent to $95,519 on Monday. It is down 7.1 per cent from the year's high of $103,647 on December 5.  (With inputs from Reuters.)

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

