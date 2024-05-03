Barometers turn rangebound; VIX zooms 9.76%; PSU banks slide

The headline equity indices traded in a narrow range with substantial losses in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded around the 22,500 level after hitting the days high of 22,794.70 in early trade. PSU bank shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 627.87 points or 0.84% to 73,986.01. The Nifty 50 index fell 148.75 points or 0.66% to 22,499.45. The Nifty 50 reached an all-time high of 22,794.70 during early trade.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.64%.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,268 shares rose and 2,390 shares fell. A total of 157 shares were unchanged

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 9.76% to 14.76. The Nifty 30 May 2024 futures were trading at 22,637, at a premium of 137.55 points as compared with the spot at 22,499.45.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 May 2024 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 26.6 lakh contracts at the 23,500 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 35 lakh contracts were seen at 22,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 1.56% to 7,467.55. The index fell 1.81% in past two trading sessions.

Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.41%), Union Bank of India (down 2.33%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 2.29%), Central Bank of India (down 2.04%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.72%), UCO Bank (down 1.69%), Bank of India (down 1.62%), Punjab National Bank (down 1.52%), Indian Bank (down 1.27%) and Canara Bank (down 0.91%) declined.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News