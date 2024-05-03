TMF Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.79% to Rs 29.00 crore

Net Loss of TMF Holdings reported to Rs 41.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 41.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.79% to Rs 29.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 119.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 62.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 142.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

