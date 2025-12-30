Bartronics India announces expanded engagement with Maharashtra Gramin Bank

Bartronics India will be entering into a long-term Service Level Agreement (SLA) with Maharashtra Gramin Bank to strengthen and expand the Bank's banking correspondent and customer outreach network across its operational regions.

The proposed agreement marks a significant milestone in the seven-year association between Bartronics India and Maharashtra Gramin Bank and reflects the Bank's continued confidence in Bartronics' execution capabilities, operational rigour, and sustained commitment to advancing financial inclusion. Over the years, Bartronics has supported the Bank in expanding access to formal banking services by enabling account opening, transaction-led engagement, and sourcing of social security and government benefit schemes through its on-ground correspondent network.

Currently, Bartronics manages approximately 350 banking touchpoints for Maharashtra Gramin Bank, serving rural and semi-urban communities through secure, technology enabled, and process-driven service delivery frameworks. The new SLA builds on this foundation and provides for a structured expansion of the network. Under the renewed engagement, Bartronics plans to scale the Bank's correspondent network from around 350 to nearly 600 touchpoints in a phased manner, with a strategic focus on deepening last-mile banking penetration across rural Maharashtra. The expansion includes the addition of around 250 new Customer Service Points (CSPs) and is expected to generate cumulative revenues of approximately Rs 30 crore over the next five years, subject to transaction volumes and service adoption.

The expansion program is also expected to create meaningful employment opportunities through the onboarding of local CSP agents, supervisors, and field-level support staff strengthening entrepreneurship, livelihood creation, and on-ground banking assistance across the Bank's operational areas. Through this engagement, Bartronics will continue supporting Maharashtra Gramin Bank's Financial Inclusion and Customer Outreach initiatives by facilitating a wide range of essential financial services, including account opening, cash deposits and withdrawals, fund transfers, remittances, Aadhaar-enabled payment services (AePS), enrollment under government and social security schemes, and financial literacy efforts for grassroots communities. Bartronics' long-term vision is to play a transformative role in India's digital banking and financial inclusion ecosystem by leveraging its extensive Corporate Business Correspondent (CBC) network across public sector banks and Regional Rural Banks and empowering underserved regions with accessible, secure, and technology-driven financial services.