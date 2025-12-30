Ola Electric receives government certification of its in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell-powered Roadster X+

Ola Electric today announced that its flagship electric motorcycle, the Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh), powered by its indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack, has been approved under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989 by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT), Manesar, a government testing agency. With this certification, Ola Electric will now begin deliveries of the Roadster X+ (9.1kWh), marking a significant milestone as it becomes the first electric motorcycle in India to be certified with a completely in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack.

The Roadster X+ 9.1kWh sets a new benchmark in electric motorcycling with an industry-leading range of up to 500 km, enabled by the high energy density and advanced thermal performance of Ola's homegrown 4680 Bharat Cell technology, making long-distance and inter-city riding practical beyond urban centres. By addressing range anxiety at a fundamental level, the Roadster X+ opens up electric motorcycling for riders beyond metros to Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, where longer distances and limited charging infrastructure have traditionally been barriers to EV adoption.