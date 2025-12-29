INR slides amid sustained foreign fund outflows

The Indian rupee depreciated eight paise to close at 89.98 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in domestic equities. India's benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty50 ended weak on Monday, as sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors weighed on stocks. The benchmark BSE Sensex settled at 84,695.54, losing 345.91 points or 0.41%, while the National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 ended with a loss of 100.20 points or 0.38% at 25,942.10. The Sensex extended its losing streak to a fourth straight session. Persistent capital withdrawals from foreign investors, alongside heightened dollar demand from importers, dented investor sentiments. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 89.95 against the dollar and touched an intra-day low of

