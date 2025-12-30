Simbhaoli Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.95 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.71% to Rs 214.42 crore

Net Loss of Simbhaoli Sugars reported to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.71% to Rs 214.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 161.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.214.42161.57-9.83-4.93-15.00-2.67-21.95-9.68-21.95-9.68

