Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simbhaoli Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.95 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Simbhaoli Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.95 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 32.71% to Rs 214.42 crore

Net Loss of Simbhaoli Sugars reported to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.71% to Rs 214.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 161.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales214.42161.57 33 OPM %-9.83-4.93 -PBDT-15.00-2.67 -462 PBT-21.95-9.68 -127 NP-21.95-9.68 -127

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maxgrow India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the September 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty hints at possible red opening for equities; Asian markets mostly decline

Stock Alert: Lupin, RVNL, BEL, Waaree Energies, GNFC, NTPC Green Energy

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 4.15-cr manpower outsourcing contract from HAL

Board of Onix Solar approves rights issue of up to Rs 250 cr

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story