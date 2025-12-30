Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR stays pressured by sustained foreign fund outflows

INR stays pressured by sustained foreign fund outflows

Image
Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Indian rupee opened almost flat at 89.98 against the dollar on Tuesday and hit a high of 89.89 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee depreciated eight paise to close at 89.98 against the US dollar, weighed down by foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in domestic equities. India's benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty50 ended weak on Monday, as sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors weighed on stocks. The benchmark BSE Sensex settled at 84,695.54, losing 345.91 points or 0.41%, while the National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 ended with a loss of 100.20 points or 0.38% at 25,942.10. The Sensex extended its losing streak to a fourth straight session. Persistent capital withdrawals from foreign investors, alongside heightened dollar demand from importers, dented investor sentiments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR slides amid sustained foreign fund outflows

Ola Electric receives government certification of its in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell-powered Roadster X+

Simbhaoli Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.95 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Maxgrow India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the September 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty hints at possible red opening for equities; Asian markets mostly decline

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story