INR stays pressured by sustained foreign fund outflows

The Indian rupee opened almost flat at 89.98 against the dollar on Tuesday and hit a high of 89.89 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee depreciated eight paise to close at 89.98 against the US dollar, weighed down by foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in domestic equities. India's benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty50 ended weak on Monday, as sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors weighed on stocks. The benchmark BSE Sensex settled at 84,695.54, losing 345.91 points or 0.41%, while the National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 ended with a loss of 100.20 points or 0.38% at 25,942.10. The Sensex extended its losing streak to a fourth straight session. Persistent capital withdrawals from foreign investors, alongside heightened dollar demand from importers, dented investor sentiments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News