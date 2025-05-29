Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government imposes wheat stock limits on Traders/Wholesalers, Retailers, Big Chain Retailers and Processors

Government imposes wheat stock limits on Traders/Wholesalers, Retailers, Big Chain Retailers and Processors

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
In order to manage the overall food security and to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation, the Government of India has imposed stock limits on wheat applicable to Traders/Wholesalers, Retailers, Big Chain Retailers and Processors in all States and Union Territories. The Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2025 is issued on 27 May 2025 and is applicable until 31st March 2026 for all States and Union Territories.

The Wheat Stock limits are as under:

(i) Traders/Wholesaler: 3000 MT

(ii) Retailer: 10 MT for each Retail outlet

(iii) Big Chain Retailer: upto 10 MT for each retail outlet subject to maximum quantity of (10 multiplied by total no. of outlets) MT. This will be the maximum stock that can be held at all their retail outlets and depots put together

(iv) Processors: 70% of Monthly Installed Capacity (MIC) multiplied by remaining months of FY 2025-26

All wheat stocking entities are required to declare/ update the stock position on every Friday on wheat stock portal.

