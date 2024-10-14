Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Commodities index falling 41.91 points or 0.53% at 7822.33 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Heubach Colorants India Ltd (down 16.76%), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd (down 8.2%),Tata Chemicals Ltd (down 4.12%),Neogen Chemicals Ltd (down 3.91%),Ashapura Minechem Ltd (down 3.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd (down 3.26%), Lloyds Enterprises Ltd (down 3.1%), Epigral Ltd (down 3%), Prism Johnson Ltd (down 2.77%), and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 2.45%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Ramco Industries Ltd (up 5.01%), Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd (up 3.79%), and BIGBLOC Construction Ltd (up 3.05%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 64.27 or 0.11% at 56535.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 25.21 points or 0.15% at 16666.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 148.35 points or 0.59% at 25112.6.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 542.88 points or 0.67% at 81924.24.

On BSE,1976 shares were trading in green, 2007 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News