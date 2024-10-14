JSW Energy signs power purchase agreement with NTPC

For supply of 700 MW ISTS/STU-connected solar capacity

JSW Renew Energy Thirteen, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC for ISTS/STU-connected solar capacity of 700 MW.

The PPA is signed for supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of Rs 2.59/KWh. The aforesaid project is expected to be commissioned by Jun-2026. The current solar pipeline capacity stands at 3.2 GW with PPAs signed for 2.0 GW. JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 18.2 GW comprising of 7.7 GW operational, 2.1 GW under-construction across wind, thermal and hydro and RE pipeline of 8.3 GW. The company also has 16.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project. The Company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp