Basic materials shares gain

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Commodities index rising 25.64 points or 0.35% at 7341.05 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Oriental Aromatics Ltd (up 16.34%), Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd (up 10.66%),Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd (up 6.86%),Jubilant Industries Ltd (up 5%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.63%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.24%), Ramco Industries Ltd (up 2.98%), Shivalik Rasayan Ltd (up 2.42%), Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (up 2.4%), and DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd (up 2.17%).

On the other hand, Bhageria Industries Ltd (down 5.24%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 3.45%), and Excel Industries Ltd (down 3.38%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 58.97 or 0.08% at 75449.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.9 points or 0.13% at 22962.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 236.41 points or 0.49% at 47718.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.14 points or 0.22% at 14795.59.

On BSE,1434 shares were trading in green, 1660 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

First Published: May 28 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

