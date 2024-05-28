Bosch Ltd Slides 0.9%

Bosch Ltd has added 8.4% over last one month compared to 8.02% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 2.44% rise in the SENSEX

Bosch Ltd fell 0.9% today to trade at Rs 31296.15. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.12% to quote at 54152.08. The index is up 8.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ashok Leyland Ltd decreased 0.49% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd lost 0.43% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 65.23 % over last one year compared to the 20.18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bosch Ltd has added 8.4% over last one month compared to 8.02% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 2.44% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 85 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1100 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 32214 on 27 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 17925.4 on 14 Aug 2023.

