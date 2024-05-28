Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco Industries Ltd Spurts 2.23%

Hindalco Industries Ltd Spurts 2.23%

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 6.67% over last one month compared to 6.86% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.44% rise in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 2.23% today to trade at Rs 692.85. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.63% to quote at 33547.14. The index is up 6.86 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 1.65% and Vedanta Ltd added 1.56% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 67.43 % over last one year compared to the 20.18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 6.67% over last one month compared to 6.86% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.44% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 20587 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.63 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 699.45 on 22 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 404.45 on 31 May 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Metal shares rise

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks rise

Indices edge higher; Nifty above 22,950; breadth strong

Coforge allots 48.69 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Va Tech Wabag wins O&amp;M contact of Rs 85 cr in Oman

Bilcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Wipro collaborates with Centre for Brain Research at IISc

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story