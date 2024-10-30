Basic materials shares rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Commodities index rising 39.96 points or 0.53% at 7522.35 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, GHCL Ltd (up 8.23%), Ashapura Minechem Ltd (up 7.62%),Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd (up 7.38%),TGV Sraac Ltd (up 6.77%),Primo Chemicals Ltd (up 6.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Lloyds Enterprises Ltd (up 4.98%), Neogen Chemicals Ltd (up 4.49%), Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (up 4.19%), S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 3.92%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.9%).

On the other hand, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd (down 2.4%), Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (down 1.95%), and Ramco Industries Ltd (down 1.5%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 551.36 or 1.03% at 53840.95.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 14.42 points or 0.09% at 15890.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 65.8 points or 0.27% at 24401.05.

The BSE Sensex index was down 302.39 points or 0.38% at 80066.64.

On BSE,2288 shares were trading in green, 759 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

