Bank of Baroda Spurts 2.46%

Bank of Baroda rose 2.46% today to trade at Rs 227.4. The BSE BANKEX index is up 0.77% to quote at 55755.04. The index is down 7.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Canara Bank increased 1.74% and IndusInd Bank Ltd added 1.61% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 7.18 % over last one year compared to the 8.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bank of Baroda has lost 11.15% over last one month compared to 7.35% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 4.17% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19494 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.49 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 298.45 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 216.1 on 13 Jan 2025.

