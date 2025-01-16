Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RVNL edges higher after receiving LoA for Rs 3,622-crore project from BSNL

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) jumped 4.56% to Rs 388.85 after the company announced the receipt of letter of acceptance (LoA) from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for a project worth Rs 3,622.14 crore.

In November 2024, a consortium led by RVNL, along with HFCL and Aerial Telecom Solutions, had emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for this project.

The project involves the development, upgrade, and ongoing operation and maintenance of the BharatNet middle mile network.

This design, build, operate, and maintain (DBOM) project has a 3-year construction period, followed by a 10-year maintenance contract.

The maintenance fee will be 5.5% of the capital expenditure (capex) annually for the first 5 years and 6.5% annually for the subsequent 5 years.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company had reported a 27.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 286.89 crore on a 1.20% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 4,854.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

