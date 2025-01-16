Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oracle Financial Services slides after Q3 PAT declines 27% YoY

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Oracle Financial Services Software slipped 2.57% to Rs 10,292.75 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 26.9% to Rs 541.30 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 740.80 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 5.9% YoY to Rs 1,715.20 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 770 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, down 17.6% as against Rs 934.20 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On segmental basis, the companys product licenses and related activities stood at Rs 1,561 crore (down 7.06% YoY) and revenue from IT solutions and consulting services stood at Rs 154.2 crore (up 7.08).

On nine-month basis, the companys net profit grew by 4.6% to Rs 1,735.70 crore in 9M FY25 as against Rs 1,659.20 crore posted in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 5,130.50 crore in 9M FY25, registering a growth of 8.5% year on year.

Makarand Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer, said, We are pleased to report strong year-to-date growth for the nine-months ended December 2024. As compared to the corresponding period in the last financial year, revenues grew 8%, the operating income grew 14%. The fiscal year has seen several marquee wins across the globe and a strong uptick for our products on cloud deployment. In the nine months ending December 2024, our License and Cloud revenue grew 20% and Support revenue grew 9% as compared to corresponding period last fiscal. We see a strong deal pipeline across our products portfolio from customers around the globe.

Avadhut Ketkar, chief financial officer, Oracle Financial Services Software, said, After two strong quarters in this fiscal year, we are happy to see the continuing momentum delivering a strong nine-month performance. Our quarterly results do not follow linearity, and though this quarters performance is subdued as compared to the corresponding strong YoY quarter, on a nine-month basis, our operating margins were 44% against 42% in the same nine-month period last fiscal. All our operating parameters continue to be robust.

Oracle Financial Services Software is a world leader in providing products and services to the financial services industry and is a majority-owned subsidiary of Oracle Corporation.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

