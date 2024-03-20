Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Commodities index decreasing 25.97 points or 0.41% at 6369.56 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Tata Chemicals Ltd (down 7.19%), Jai Balaji Industries Ltd (down 5%),Jubilant Industries Ltd (down 4.88%),Dhanuka Agritech Ltd (down 3.3%),Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd (down 2.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tanfac Industries Ltd (down 2.46%), Linde India Ltd (down 2.4%), Fineotex Chemical Ltd (down 2.25%), Oriental Aromatics Ltd (down 2.15%), and Paushak Ltd (down 2.14%).

On the other hand, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (up 4.29%), Nikhil Adhesives Ltd (up 4.02%), and DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd (up 3%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 292.72 or 0.41% at 72304.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81.45 points or 0.37% at 21898.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 53.63 points or 0.13% at 41599.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.66 points or 0.14% at 12823.94.

On BSE,1788 shares were trading in green, 1926 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

