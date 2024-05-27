Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks slide

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Commodities index decreasing 14.75 points or 0.2% at 7345.51 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd (down 7.76%), Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (down 6.85%),Best Agrolife Ltd (down 5.53%),Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd (down 4.4%),Bodal Chemicals Ltd (down 4.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd (down 3.95%), Everest Industries Ltd (down 3.87%), Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (down 3.71%), Linde India Ltd (down 3.36%), and India Pesticides Ltd (down 3.21%).

On the other hand, Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd (up 11.65%), Shivalik Rasayan Ltd (up 9.24%), and Jayant Agro Organics Ltd (up 7.11%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 469.23 or 0.62% at 75879.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 115.95 points or 0.51% at 23073.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88.58 points or 0.18% at 48085.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 119.93 points or 0.81% at 14871.32.

On BSE,1788 shares were trading in green, 2104 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

First Published: May 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

