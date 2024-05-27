Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks slide

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 31.07 points or 0.25% at 12631.19 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 2.03%), Sanmit Infra Ltd (down 1.99%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.78%),Castrol India Ltd (down 1.66%),IRM Energy Ltd (down 1.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 1.42%), Deep Industries Ltd (down 1.32%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.96%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.91%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.82%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 7.67%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 5.18%), and Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 4.27%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 469.23 or 0.62% at 75879.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 115.95 points or 0.51% at 23073.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88.58 points or 0.18% at 48085.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 119.93 points or 0.81% at 14871.32.

On BSE,1788 shares were trading in green, 2104 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indices trade with strong gains, oil &amp; gas shares advance

Nifty hovers below 22,450 mark; oil &amp; gas shares advance

Energy stocks edge higher

Sensex up 203 pts, oil &amp; gas shares advance

Indices trade with limited gains; Oil &amp; gas shares rises

Polyspin Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 135.71% in the March 2024 quarter

G K P Printing &amp; Packaging reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

T. Spiritual World reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

DHP India standalone net profit rises 47.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story