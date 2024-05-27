Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel expands its 5G network in Odisha

Bharti Airtel expands its 5G network in Odisha

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Bharti Airtel announced that it has 1.9 million customers enjoying 5G service in the state of Odisha. The company has successfully deployed 5G service across all cities and districts in Odisha reflecting a promising shift towards offering next-generation mobile connectivity.

Airtel has registered a significant increase in 5G users in the past 6 months in Odisha. The company's expansive network deployment has effectively extended its services across the entire state, greatly simplifying the process for customers to embrace 5G. From the iconic architectural marvels of Konark Sun Temple and Lingaraja Temple to the breathtaking vistas of tourist hotspots like Chilika Lake, Khandagiri Udaygiri caves, Hirakud Dam and Odisha Coastline, Airtel continues to complete its rollout across Odisha.

First Published: May 27 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

