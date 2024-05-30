Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bata India consolidated net profit declines 3.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Bata India consolidated net profit declines 3.00% in the March 2024 quarter

May 30 2024
Sales rise 2.48% to Rs 797.87 crore

Net profit of Bata India declined 3.00% to Rs 63.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 797.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 778.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.73% to Rs 262.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 323.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.78% to Rs 3478.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3451.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales797.87778.59 2 3478.613451.57 1 OPM %22.8523.38 -22.5923.00 - PBDT173.22164.79 5 730.61724.62 1 PBT82.9388.30 -6 391.53429.84 -9 NP63.6565.62 -3 262.51323.00 -19

May 30 2024

