Bata India consolidated net profit declines 3.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.48% to Rs 797.87 croreNet profit of Bata India declined 3.00% to Rs 63.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 797.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 778.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.73% to Rs 262.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 323.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.78% to Rs 3478.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3451.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
