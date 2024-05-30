Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit rises 95.81% in the March 2024 quarter

DC Infotech &amp; Communication standalone net profit rises 95.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 60.75% to Rs 154.59 crore

Net profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 95.81% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.75% to Rs 154.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.98% to Rs 11.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.81% to Rs 459.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 359.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales154.5996.17 61 459.63359.63 28 OPM %4.363.93 -4.363.54 - PBDT5.863.06 92 16.2010.23 58 PBT5.772.87 101 15.649.49 65 NP4.212.15 96 11.617.08 64

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

