Bata India consolidated net profit declines 70.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.29% to Rs 941.85 crore

Net profit of Bata India declined 70.13% to Rs 52.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 174.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.29% to Rs 941.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 944.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.941.85944.6321.1119.54180.94170.3874.8583.1752.00174.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News