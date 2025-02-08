BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 5.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 97.92% to Rs 38.14 crore

Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure declined 5.88% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 97.92% to Rs 38.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.38.1419.277.6610.591.511.330.981.260.961.02

