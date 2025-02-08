Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 5.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 97.92% to Rs 38.14 crore

Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure declined 5.88% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 97.92% to Rs 38.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales38.1419.27 98 OPM %7.6610.59 -PBDT1.511.33 14 PBT0.981.26 -22 NP0.961.02 -6

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

