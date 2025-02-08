B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit declines 83.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.35% to Rs 241.86 croreNet profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons declined 83.79% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 25.35% to Rs 241.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 324.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales241.86324.00 -25 OPM %2.597.27 -PBDT5.0212.66 -60 PBT1.8910.02 -81 NP1.126.91 -84
