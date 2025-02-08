Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 271.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.60% to Rs 79.51 crore

Net profit of Inspirisys Solutions rose 271.83% to Rs 13.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 34.60% to Rs 79.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 121.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.79.51121.575.946.023.335.612.424.7413.203.55

