Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 271.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.60% to Rs 79.51 croreNet profit of Inspirisys Solutions rose 271.83% to Rs 13.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 34.60% to Rs 79.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 121.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales79.51121.57 -35 OPM %5.946.02 -PBDT3.335.61 -41 PBT2.424.74 -49 NP13.203.55 272
