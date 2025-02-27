Bedmutha Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd, Ind Bank Housing Ltd, Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd and Magnum Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 February 2025.

Bedmutha Industries Ltd spiked 11.74% to Rs 156.6 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5515 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1837 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd soared 10.27% to Rs 181. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1481 shares in the past one month.

Ind Bank Housing Ltd surged 8.81% to Rs 45.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 299 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 940 shares in the past one month.

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd advanced 5.99% to Rs 38.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3807 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9888 shares in the past one month.

Magnum Ventures Ltd gained 5.77% to Rs 32.24. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4763 shares in the past one month.

