Newgen Software Tech gains after securing $1.93 million deal with USA Client

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Newgen Software Technologies advanced 2.38% to Rs 983.30 after the company announced that its material subsidiary, Newgen Software Inc. (NSI), incorporated in the USA, has executed a Statement of Work (SoW) with a USA-based client.

The agreement, which is valued at $1,930,147, covers an initial three-year period. The official announcement was made on 26 February 2025.

Newgen Software Technologies is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and many more use cases across industries.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 30.2% to Rs 89 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 68.35 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.8% YoY to Rs 381.11 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

