Inox India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 February 2025.

Inox India Ltd surged 10.72% to Rs 1002.2 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12667 shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd spiked 9.60% to Rs 949.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77913 shares in the past one month.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soared 5.97% to Rs 555.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 65023 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd rose 5.92% to Rs 12354.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4587 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2328 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd jumped 5.43% to Rs 1760.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10335 shares in the past one month.

