Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Beekay Steel Industries rose 19.39% to Rs 32.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.87% to Rs 228.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 248.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.228.86248.4111.8011.0344.2439.9438.5434.1132.7627.44

