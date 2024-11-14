Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.87% to Rs 228.86 croreNet profit of Beekay Steel Industries rose 19.39% to Rs 32.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.87% to Rs 228.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 248.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales228.86248.41 -8 OPM %11.8011.03 -PBDT44.2439.94 11 PBT38.5434.11 13 NP32.7627.44 19
